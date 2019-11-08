Plastic barricades to replace metal bollards

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Providing a temporary solution to the much-awaited bus priority lane on Outer Ring Road, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to temporarily use plastic interlocking barricades to keep other vehicles from entering these lanes. “Initially, we will use plastic barricades as it is flexible. Internationally, only lane demarcation is required but here there is a lack of lane discipline,” said BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar to TNIE.

The funds allocated for the metal bollards will now be used to install the plastic barricades. Previously, the dedicated lane had undergone a trial run when 50-60 bollards were left damaged and dented. BBMP is yet to complete several works such as putting up signs and constructing pavements. However, due to the rain, work such as thermoplastic painting could not be completed and the project launch was shifted from November 1 to November 15. The BBMP had also skipped tenders and taken up the work on its own to meet the November 1 deadline.

BMTC Managing Director C Shikha said the corporation has brought in 54 traffic supervisors to ensure that the system is in place. Apart from this, 70 BMTC buses have installed CCTV cameras that can record other vehicles entering the lane. “These will be shared with the traffic police soon, to impose penalties,” she earlier told TNIE. She added that an extensive plan is being looked at to spread awareness among commuters and to prevent them from entering double yellow-lined lanes.

BBMP commissioner had told TNIE that the corporation is mulling installing CCTV cameras and monitoring of the lanes. The routes from Lowry Junction to Marathahalli were on trial since October 20 and it was to start from Marathahalli to Iblur Junction. The project is under four agencies — BBMP, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) and DULT (Directorate of Urban Land Transport).