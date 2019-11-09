A musical evening with maestros

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ananda Dhwani Music Trust, Bengaluru, a not-for-profit organisation that seeks to promote Indian classical music and dance, has announced the Whitefield Music Festival 2019 in the city. The primary goal of the trust is to bring forth the joys of Indian classical music and dance, through world-class performances, as well as create a platform to nurture upcoming talent in this spectrum.

The 2019 edition of the two-day event is being held on November 16 and 17 at Inner Circle Ground, Whitefield. Twenty renowned maestros and artistes from across India will be performing, engaging and entertaining the audience with their performances in five concerts scheduled over the two days.

Amongst others, performances by world-renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan (Padma Shri)- a doyen of Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana and Sarod Maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath (Padma Shri), one of the senior most disciples of Late Ustad Ali Akbar Khan (Maihar Gharana), are

also planned.

In line with the objectives of Ananda Dhwani, Ishita Datta, trustee and secretary said, “The Indian classical music and art forms have been losing their essence and there is a drift away from our heritage and culture. Through these events, we try to focus on generating awareness about our classical art

forms, and thereby make classical music and dance as much as a part of our lifestyle, as other genres. We are offering free entry, hoping to encourage larger audiences to come and enjoy the performances.”