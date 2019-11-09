Home Cities Bengaluru

Most Bengaluru lakes encroached: NEERI report

The report stated the slums should be cleared so that a water body can be developed.

Published: 09th November 2019 06:37 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The preliminary  report on Bengaluru’s 19 unused lakes has been submitted by National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) after its team inspected all the unused lakes in the city. On Friday, the report was submitted by BBMP before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar. The report, after assessing the pollution status of these lakes, has made some shocking revelations.

Pointing out several illegal encroachments and constructions, the court pointed out that a private institution has encroached 20 acres of Konena Agrahara lake and illegally constructed a building in 13 acres.Similarly, three of the six acres of Kamakshipalya lake have been encroached by Karnataka Development Slum Board. The report stated the slums should be cleared so that a water body can be developed.Similarly, two acres of Karisandra lake are encroached by an electrical crematorium and a BMTC bus stop, the report said. In another case, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board office, a playground and a private layout with an area of 8 acres encroached Sanigoruvahalli lake — a total area of 15 acres.After going through the report, the court directed the state government, BDA and KSPCB to respond to the encroachments of lakes.

NEERI recommendations
Samples of the lakes were taken by NEERI during their visit.It was inferred that the water quality is satisfactory. The remaining area can be properly developed and necessary measures can be taken up to preserve the lake characteristics.NEERI inferred that only two lakes — Arehalli and Thavarakere — have water from seasonal rain. The water in these lakes can be sustained by adopting developmental activities and rain water is the main source of water. On this, the court directed the BBMP to take immediate steps.

TAGS
Bengaluru lakes NEERI
