Urban forest to come up in Bellandur

Jyotsna S By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Environment Trust (BET) has taken up a project of creating a small urban park beside the city’s Bellandur Lake, known for its frothing and pollution.

In memory of Late Dr Satish Dhawan, an eminent rocket scientist, the BET, in association with Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), is constructing this Ornitho-Arboreal Park.

Dhawan was one of the founders of BET. The project includes planting 6,000 saplings of medicinal shrubs and different varieties of trees. The saplings have being contributed by the residents of Bellandur by paying Rs 150 for each sapling.

BET member Dr Nidhi Paliwal said, “We are converting an 18-acre land into an urban forest through which we are not only making Bellandur a pollution-free zone, but also preventing the land from being encroached.” The land was previously owned by the BDA where construction waste was being dumped. The land was finally given to the BET for maintenance after they fought for it for three to four years.

The public will be invited for the programme at 10.30 am on November 10. However, the park was inaugurated on Friday by environmentalist Dr Yellappa Reddy and Dr Harini Nagendra, an ecologist.