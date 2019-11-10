BBMP’s pothole filling deadline may be extended

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Ayodhya verdict kept the city police busy to ensure no untoward incidents happened in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) took a break from filling up potholes on Saturday. “As security was beefed up in the city and there were police patrols, some of the potholes could not be filled,” said a ward corporator.

BBMP Zonal Commissioner (Mahadevapura) Randeep D had tweeted on Friday about filling up potholes, with MP S Muniswamy assuring people that the work would be done. When asked if the BBMP could adhere to its November 10 deadline, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar told TNIE, “We will do our best to meet the deadline. We will check the progress by Saturday evening and then consider if the deadline needs to be extended. On November 11, we will conduct an inspection of the work done.”

Several netizens took to Twitter, pointing out that their ward corporator was yet to complete the pothole filling work. “We hardly see any potholes filled on Kanakapura Road and in the surrounding layouts,” said a Twitter user.

During a press meet on Friday, the BBMP Commissioner stated that officers would be suspended if the deadline was not met. According to the information provided by BBMP, between October 21 and 31, the civic body identified 6,520 potholes. As of November 2, 2,871 potholes had been filled.Due to the CM’s visit to Doddabale Main Road in West Bengaluru on Friday, the entire stretch of the road was paved within 48 hours. Apparently, contract workers worked till 10.30 pm on Thursday.