Bengaluru: Metro services on part of Green Line to be hit next week

BENGALURU: Commuters using the Metro’s Green Line are likely to face problems next week, as operations between RV Road Metro station and Yelachenahalli Metro station — a rather busy stretch — will be temporarily suspended from November 14 to November 17.

Starting 5 am on Thursday till Sunday night, commuters will have to seek alternate transport to reach their destinations.

Fortunately, for the convenience of passengers using this stretch, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has arranged alternate Metro feeder buses. This comes as a result of construction work being taken up by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) from RV Road towards Electronics City.

A statement released by BMRCL’s Chief Public Relations Officer BL Yashavanth Chavan read, “The BMRCL is taking up work to launch viaduct superstructures across the operational Green Line, on the south side of RV Road Metro station. This work is part of the development of RV Road Metro station as an interchange between the present Green Line and the Electronics City Metro corridor, which is under construction.”

The release adds, “Buses will be available from 5.30 am to 11.45 pm from RV Road Metro station, and from 4.45 am to 10.30 pm from Yelachenahalli Metro station, on November 14, 15 and 16. However, on November 17, bus services will start from Yelachenahalli at 6.30 am and from RV Road at 7.15 am. These buses will stop at intermediate Metro stations — Banashankari and JP Nagar.”

Regular train services will resume between Nagasandra to Yelachenahalli starting at 5 am on November 18. Purple Line services from Nayandahalli to Baiyappanahalli will remain unaffected.

Due to space crunch complaints on the Green Line, the BMRCL recently added two more six-coach trains to this section, in addition to the four six-coach trains that were already running. The remaining are three-coach trains, which can carry only 975 passengers as opposed to the 2,000 people who can be accommodated in six coaches.

The under-construction 18.2 km-long RV Road to Bommasandra corridor, called the Yellow Line, will have 16 stations, all of which will be elevated. Apart from the RV Road interchange, Jayadeva Hospital station will also serve as another interchange point with the upcoming Red Line from Gottigere to Nagawara. The Yellow Line is expected to become operational by 2022 and the Red Line by 2023.