Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Metro services on part of Green Line to be hit next week

Due to space crunch complaints on the Green Line, the BMRCL recently added two more six-coach trains to this section, in addition to the existing four six-coach trains.

Published: 11th November 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Metro

Image used for representation (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commuters using the Metro’s Green Line are likely to face problems next week, as operations between RV Road Metro station and Yelachenahalli Metro station — a rather busy stretch — will be temporarily suspended from November 14 to November 17.

Starting 5 am on Thursday till Sunday night, commuters will have to seek alternate transport to reach their destinations.

Fortunately, for the convenience of passengers using this stretch, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has arranged alternate Metro feeder buses. This comes as a result of construction work being taken up by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) from RV Road towards Electronics City.

A statement released by BMRCL’s Chief Public Relations Officer BL Yashavanth Chavan read, “The BMRCL is taking up work to launch viaduct superstructures across the operational Green Line, on the south side of RV Road Metro station. This work is part of the development of RV Road Metro station as an interchange between the present Green Line and the Electronics City Metro corridor, which is under construction.”

The release adds, “Buses will be available from 5.30 am to 11.45 pm from RV Road Metro station, and from 4.45 am to 10.30 pm from Yelachenahalli Metro station, on November 14, 15 and 16. However, on November 17, bus services will start from Yelachenahalli at 6.30 am and from RV Road at 7.15 am. These buses will stop at intermediate Metro stations — Banashankari and JP Nagar.”

Regular train services will resume between Nagasandra to Yelachenahalli starting at 5 am on November 18. Purple Line services from Nayandahalli to Baiyappanahalli will remain unaffected.

Due to space crunch complaints on the Green Line, the BMRCL recently added two more six-coach trains to this section, in addition to the four six-coach trains that were already running. The remaining are three-coach trains, which can carry only 975 passengers as opposed to the 2,000 people who can be accommodated in six coaches.

The under-construction 18.2 km-long RV Road to Bommasandra corridor, called the Yellow Line, will have 16 stations, all of which will be elevated. Apart from the RV Road interchange, Jayadeva Hospital station will also serve as another interchange point with the upcoming Red Line from Gottigere to Nagawara. The Yellow Line is expected to become operational by 2022 and the Red Line by 2023.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation Bengaluru Metro Bengaluru Green Line Bengaluru metro rail operations
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp