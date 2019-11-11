Builder booked after worker dies falling from underconstruction building in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-worker fell to his death from the third floor of an underconstruction building at BEL North Gate Road in Jalahalli on Friday. The police have filed a case against three staffers of the company Vishal Builders, which was carrying out the construction, and four cases against staffers of AluBuild Tek Solutions. The accused are yet to be arrested.

The builder, the owners and managers have been booked for negligence. The deceased is Hemanth Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh. He was living in Nagawara. A senior police officer said that around 4 pm, Hemanth was fixing aluminium fabrication sheets on the third floor when he lost his balance and fell. Other workers rushed him to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead. Vishal Builders had awarded the contract to AluBuild Tek Solutions to fix aluminium sheets.

The workers were reportedly not given any safety kits and their negligence is said to be the reason for the accident. “We have filed cases against Vikas Gowda, Surendra Singh Sandu, Anoop Sarkar, who are from Vishal builders, and Prasad B S, Jasir Mohemed, Raghu and Ashok Kumar from AluBuild Tek Solutions,” an investigating officer said. Hemanth’s father Bharath alleged that no safety measures were taken. “We have issued a notice to the accused to appear before the police. Once we get a statement from them, further action will be taken,” the police officer added.