Ex-IAS officer’s son found dead in his apartment

Indiranagar police said that the body was found two days after he died. Rohith was a bachelor and was staying in an apartment in Domlur for the past couple of years.

Published: 11th November 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 05:42 AM

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: THE body of a bank employee was found in a highly decomposed state in his flat in Domlur on Sunday evening. The police said that he committed suicide by hanging. However, they are yet to ascertain the reason why he ended his life. The deceased, Rohith Singh (27), hailed from Jharkhand. His father Narendra Singh is a retired IAS officer who also worked as then Chief Minister’s advisor in their native place.

Indiranagar police said that the body was found two days after he died. Rohith was a bachelor and was staying in an apartment in Domlur for the past couple of years. He was working as a deputy manager in a private bank Rohith had not been receiving any phone calls from his family members for the past two days, so they contacted his friends in the city. On getting a putrid odour emanating from the apartment, they broke open the door and found his body. His father told the police that he had been depressed for the past two months. Indiranagar police have registered a case.

