Furry animals look their sporty best at this year’s dog show in Bengaluru

More than 400 dogs participated in the show with breeds including Akita, Maltese, Siberian Husky, Belgian Shepherd, Afghan Hound, German Shepherd, Doberman and Labrador.

German Shepherds take part in the All-India Dog Championship

German Shepherds take part in the All-India Dog Championship| Pandarinath B

By Brinda Das
Express News Service

BENGALURU: From Siberian Husky, Belgian Shepherd to North Karnataka’s Mudhol Hound, this year’s All-India Dog Championship saw participation of over 50 breeds for various sports categories from all over India.

Silicon City Kennel Club, which is affiliated to The London Kennel Club, is one of the oldest kennel clubs in India. Established in 1932, the club conducted its 120th, 121st and 122nd dog show on November 9 and 10 at Hockey Grounds, Veterinary College Campus, Hebbal.

More than 400 dogs participated in the show. The breeds included Akita, Maltese, Siberian Husky, Belgian Shepherd, Afghan Hound and popular breeds such as German Shepherd, Doberman, Labrador, Retriever, Golden Retriever, Boxer, Great Dane, Cocker Spaniel, and others.

Allan Drake from Ooty had brought his Rottweiler, Deedee. "Deedee has won three gold medals and two silvers until now in various categories," Darke said.

The participation of the Mudhol Hound left the spectators in awe. These dogs are breeded by the farmers of north Karnataka. This breed was once on the verge of extinction but was revived by the constant efforts of the club. Today, they are also inducted in the Indian Army.

Amid a lot of funfare, Ananya, who got her Cocker Spaniel, said, “I feel I have come for my son’s annual sports day programme. Jackie is my little son. He has won two golds till now and I couldn’t have been more proud as a mother.”

Viren Chabrra from Punjab got his two German Shepherds, Lily and Lucy, and had a similar story to tell. “Both my girls have won only golds until now. Lucy has been a little hyperactive but Lily has been graceful throughout the show,” he said.

