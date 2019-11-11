Home Cities Bengaluru

People run for a clean and green Bengaluru

Senior officials of the bank also participated in the run along with other participants who will be given organic t-shirts to promote clean and green city.

Published: 11th November 2019 05:05 AM

The winners of the 3rd edition of SBI Green Marathon, Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To celebrate the passion for environmental sustainability and better living for future generations, State Bank of India is back with its 3rd edition of SBI Green Marathon. Abhijit Majumder, CGM, Bangalore Circle, SBI flagged-off the runs that witnessed over 3,500 enthusiastic runners.

MR Poovamma, Arjuna awardee Indian athlete and Asian Games gold medalist (2014 and 2018) graced the event. The Sunday morning in the Toll Plaza, Nice Road observed participants from across the city running 5, 10, 21 kms marathon, pledging for a greener future.

Senior officials of the bank also participated in the run along with other participants. All the runners were given organic t-shirts to promote clean and green city. The bibs of 5 kms runners consist of seeds which will be planted post marathon.

The 3rd edition of the 15 cities SBI Green Marathon will travel to New Delhi, Chennai, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Patna and Jaipur with the inaugural run recently concluded in Lucknow followed by Guwahati and Trivandrum. SBI General Insurance is the health partner for SBI Green Marathon whereas SBI Life and SBI Mutual Funds are also significantly contributing to this zero waste event.

Comments

