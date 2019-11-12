7 held for playing ‘ghost’ prank   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of seven students were arrested and later released by the police for their ‘ghost’ prank, on Monday. Donning white gown, the students were playing pranks on motorists and pedestrians near Shariff Nagar in the wee hours, when the police spotted them. The students, all in their 20s, are residents of RT Nagar.

They are Malik, Shajil Mohammed, Shabib, Syed Nabil, Naveed, Mohammed Yakub and Yusuf Ahmed.

The group had their own YouTube channel. They recorded the pranks and uploaded them. They said they had been doing this for several months, police said. A case has been registered at Yeshwantpur police station.

Man stabs girlfriend, self

A techie allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and tried to end his life by stabbing himself in Chandra Layout police station limits, on Monday. Both are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The accused is Antraj Jaiswal from Jharkhand and his girlfriend is from Delhi. Police said the duo were living in neighbouring apartments. On Monday, Jaiswal went to her house and quarrelled with her. In a fit of rage, he allegedly stabbed her before stabbing himself.