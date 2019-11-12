Art takes off on a new journey 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s vibrant art scene is only growing by the day. And now, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) is organising an art symposium titled ‘Spaces to Places: Art in Public Spaces’ on November 13. To be held at the Bangalore International Center, Domlur, the “idea behind the initiative is to lay the foundation for a public art programme that reflects both civic goals and individual aspirations and set a direction for the Art Programme at Terminal 2 of BLR Airport,” says Hari Marar, CEO and managing director, BIAL.

The event will discuss the importance of public art with some of the best minds from the world of art and culture. “To ensure the programme is as inclusive as possible, we feel we must engage various stakeholders in a dialogue on the role of public art and share their aspirations for the airport. With this open discussion, we hope to set a precedent in the conceptualisation and implementation of public art – not only at airports, but at any public space,” adds Marar.

The event will have two moderated panel discussions on the ‘Role of public art’ and the ‘Idea of a city’, culminating in a keynote address by Jawhar Sircar, Chairman, Centre for Studies in Social Sciences, Kolkata. Other panelists from the world of art include Abhishek Poddar, (founder of Museum of Art and Photography) Amrita Kamat, (Head of Partnerships, Google India), Akshat Nauriyal (co-founder St+Art), Suresh Jayaram (artist), Arundhati Ghosh (Executive Director, India Foundation for Arts) and Naresh Narasimhan (principal architect, Venkatraman Associates).

“The objective is to reach out the people of Bengaluru, especially those who are interested and care about the civic spaces in context to the aesthetics sensibilities that go into creating it as an identifiable icon of the city. It is an event open to every person who loves Bengaluru, art and the buildings that make the mity. Which is why the discussion is being held at a venue which is associated with art and culture,” explains Marar.

The discussion will not remain one, with the organisers claiming the ideas and thought will be collated and summarised. The inputs will be evaluated and suggestions to enhance the Art Programme will be integrated in the planning,” he says, adding that the programme foresees the role of art as a continuous activity, not as a one-time effort. “The Second Terminal – T2 – will include permanent displays, rotating exhibitions and performing arts, all coming together to enhance the aesthetics of the well-designed Terminal and create a meaningful experience for sharing stories – of the Bengaluru airport, the city’s culture and the very people who make it unique. The programme hopes to evoke a feeling of pride among the people of Bengaluru and Karnataka,” he adds.