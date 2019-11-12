Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP extends deadline to fill potholes by two days

He said that potholes formed every time it rained and water stagnated on the roads and admitted that on many stretches, the roads needed to be resurfaced, but it had not been done.

Published: 12th November 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Citizens fed up with potholes will have to wait another two days for them to be filled up “officially”. For, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner B H Anil Kumar has given the engineers another two days to complete the task.Meanwhile, residents can alert the BBMP about potholes that need to be fixed. Engineers have been directed not to fill potholes in one location and leave the others, even if they are on the same road, Kumar said.

He said that potholes formed every time it rained and water stagnated on the roads and admitted that on many stretches, the roads needed to be resurfaced, but it had not been done.While no contractor has been issued a notice, four engineers have been slapped with notices. Kumar said that they had a list of all the contractors and their defect liability period to ensure that the roads are repaired.

According to BBMP, from November 1 to 10, of the 10,656 potholes identified in the City, 9,914 were filled. The officials admitted that not many potholes were filled in west zone, because the staffers don’t work on Saturday and Sunday.

The BBMP Commissioner added that implementation of model code of conduct, ahead of the by- polls, will not affect the ongoing pothole-filling drive. He said a clarification was obtained from Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa that the ongoing white topping work would continue. He added that a penalty of Rs 25,000 was slapped on BWSSB for digging up an already-tarred road. 

Zones    Identified*    Filled*    Pending*

nEast    1,063    1,001    62
nWest    2,688    2,487    201
nSouth    1,476    1,388    88
nBommanahalli    2,079    1,941    138
nDasarahalli    496    465    31
nYelahanka    720    661    59
nMahadevapura    1,742    1,659    83
nRR Nagar    392    312    80

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp