BBMP extends deadline to fill potholes by two days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens fed up with potholes will have to wait another two days for them to be filled up “officially”. For, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner B H Anil Kumar has given the engineers another two days to complete the task.Meanwhile, residents can alert the BBMP about potholes that need to be fixed. Engineers have been directed not to fill potholes in one location and leave the others, even if they are on the same road, Kumar said.

He said that potholes formed every time it rained and water stagnated on the roads and admitted that on many stretches, the roads needed to be resurfaced, but it had not been done.While no contractor has been issued a notice, four engineers have been slapped with notices. Kumar said that they had a list of all the contractors and their defect liability period to ensure that the roads are repaired.

According to BBMP, from November 1 to 10, of the 10,656 potholes identified in the City, 9,914 were filled. The officials admitted that not many potholes were filled in west zone, because the staffers don’t work on Saturday and Sunday.

The BBMP Commissioner added that implementation of model code of conduct, ahead of the by- polls, will not affect the ongoing pothole-filling drive. He said a clarification was obtained from Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa that the ongoing white topping work would continue. He added that a penalty of Rs 25,000 was slapped on BWSSB for digging up an already-tarred road.

Zones Identified* Filled* Pending*

nEast 1,063 1,001 62

nWest 2,688 2,487 201

nSouth 1,476 1,388 88

nBommanahalli 2,079 1,941 138

nDasarahalli 496 465 31

nYelahanka 720 661 59

nMahadevapura 1,742 1,659 83

nRR Nagar 392 312 80