Home Cities Bengaluru

HAL Employees Association moves HC over court order

The HAL Employees Association has moved the Karnataka High Court questioning the single judge’s order that restrained workers from continuing their strike.

Published: 12th November 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The HAL Employees Association has moved the Karnataka High Court questioning the single judge’s order that restrained workers from continuing their strike. Hearing an appeal filed by the association, which challenged the interim order dated October 22, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar adjourned the hearing to November 18. The associations’ counsel said that wage revision for 2017-21 was not considered and therefore the indefinite strike was launched on October 14. 

On the other hand, counsel of the HAL management said the defence organisation had incurred a loss of Rs 17 crore each day for nine days due to the strike. On October 22, the single judge passed an interim order restraining the employees from striking, after hearing a petition filed by the management. The counsel submitted that talks were on between the two parties. Even on Sunday, the management offered a 12% fitment and 25% perks and talks were adjourned to November 15. 

KC Valley project: State govt told to submit details of IISc study
The High Court on Monday directed the state to submit details of the study to be undertaken by Indian Institute of Science about the environmental and social impact of the KC Valley project. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar issued this direction while hearing a PIL filed by R Anjaneya Reddy against the project on the grounds that it will negatively impact the health of Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HAL Karnataka High Court
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp