HAL Employees Association moves HC over court order

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The HAL Employees Association has moved the Karnataka High Court questioning the single judge’s order that restrained workers from continuing their strike. Hearing an appeal filed by the association, which challenged the interim order dated October 22, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar adjourned the hearing to November 18. The associations’ counsel said that wage revision for 2017-21 was not considered and therefore the indefinite strike was launched on October 14.

On the other hand, counsel of the HAL management said the defence organisation had incurred a loss of Rs 17 crore each day for nine days due to the strike. On October 22, the single judge passed an interim order restraining the employees from striking, after hearing a petition filed by the management. The counsel submitted that talks were on between the two parties. Even on Sunday, the management offered a 12% fitment and 25% perks and talks were adjourned to November 15.

KC Valley project: State govt told to submit details of IISc study

The High Court on Monday directed the state to submit details of the study to be undertaken by Indian Institute of Science about the environmental and social impact of the KC Valley project. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar issued this direction while hearing a PIL filed by R Anjaneya Reddy against the project on the grounds that it will negatively impact the health of Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts.