In this system, be sober if you want to start your car

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many people have lost their lives or their loved ones in accidents caused by drunken driving. In order to help prevent such accidents, Ram Nadh Mandali, a research scientist, has come up with a system called Alkholocks, which he unveiled at a press meet on Monday.

The device has to be installed inside the vehicle. The driver needs to do the breathalyzer test while being seated and the vehicle will start only if he or she tests negative. While there are chances that the driver could drink after the test, the system can detect alcohol over 30 mg per 100 ml of blood and it will immediately notify the person who has the app and wants to monitor the vehicle.

The Alkholocks app is a cloud-based fleet management tool that tracks drunken behaviour and provides instant data for analysis. The alcometer, which is linked with the app, can immediately alert the person-in-charge of any alcohol inside the vehicle. It costs Rs 9,000.

“The meter is meant to ensure safe travel especially for bus or truck drivers who may drink en route. The vehicle operator will receive an SMS or an alert on the app regarding the alochol percentage detected,” Ram told TNIE.