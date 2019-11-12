Home Cities Bengaluru

Palike identifies 178 high-risk buildings in Bengaluru

Buildings will either be repaired or demolished; 77 structures get notice

Published: 12th November 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Workers clear the debris at a site in Subramanyanagar where two buildings were evacuated after the foundation gave way | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With illegal constructions mushrooming throughout the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike town planning section conducted a survey and identified 178 high risk buildings that are in a dilapidated state in the city. Of these, BBMP issued notices to 77 buildings.The notices have been issued under Section 322 of the Town Planning Act. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said the survey of old dilapidated buildings is being handled in two ways. One, BBMP will restore and repair the buildings and serve a notice to its owners. If a building cannot be repaired, then the structure will be demolished, he said.

He admitted that engineers and officials are responsible for improper enforcement of rules. It has been found that in many cases people did not even apply for commencement certificate and neither did they have occupancy certificate. There is only one squad so far to check all the illegal activities. But there is a need to strengthen the wing and start taking penal action against violators, Kumar said.

Mapping of the city will begin soon and it will start from highly vulnerable places. One such place is in Subramanyanagar, 2nd Stage Milk Colony in Rajajinagar, said Kumar. Here, one of the building owners was excavating earth near a supporting wall, which collapsed. This led to the weakening of the earth below and the foundation also gave way, making the building weak. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon. Fire and emergency department officials rushed to the spot and evacuated all the dwellers. The site had two buildings on it, each housing four families.

Raghu B V, DMP and liason officer, BBMP Disaster Management Cell, said the area where the incident happened has a lot of elevation. All the buildings are touching each other. He said that while doing the vulnerability mapping, the officials will check the plan sanction, structural and soil stability. For this, the town planning and the engineering section will have to work in tandem.

According to the BBMP records, only 178 buildings have been surveyed so far. The highest number of buildings have been surveyed in Yelahanka (61), followed by 49 in Bengaluru East and 33 each in South and West. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp