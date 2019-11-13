Home Cities Bengaluru

Areca leaf, coconut shells may soon replace plastic bags at nurseries in Bengaluru

The forest department's research wing in Bengaluru attempted to make two biodegradable container-like bags using arecanut leaf at Dhanvantri Vana nursery in Bengaluru.

Published: 13th November 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Plastic grow bags like these are common in most nurseries in the city

Plastic grow bags like these are common in most nurseries in the city| Express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to curb the usage of ‘plastic grow bags’, the Karnataka forest department (KFD) has decided to take the  eco-friendly path.

Plastic grow bags are used for rearing of plants from seeds. Different ingredients like soil, sand, farm yard manure and seeds are used in the bag. For a long time now, the department has been using plastic bags as they are cheap, easily available and keep the ingredients intact.

Two days ago, the KFD research wing in Bengaluru attempted to make two biodegradable container-like bags using arecanut leaf at Dhanvantri Vana nursery in Bengaluru. The containers were stitched and the ingredients were placed inside it. However, the durability, performance of the seedlings and economic aspect are yet to be assessed.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Punati Sridhar said, “We want to work towards making our city plastic-free by 2020. Recently, we saw that in Kerala they have started using arecanut leaves instead of plastic grow bags and it has worked out for them. We wanted to try the same. With the plastic grow bags, we had a success rate of 75%. Now, we need to monitor the plants’ growth in arecanut leaf containers for six months to one year and see how beneficial it is.”

The other alternatives which the department has tried and received good results with are coconut shells and bamboo.The research wing of KFD in Ballari placed seedlings of Thapasi, Honge and Kamara in 250 coconut shells.

"We sowed the seedlings in the coconut shells and saw the plant’s growth was stable. However, this is like a research and we need to see results and then finalise it. The problem with coconut shell is that it is small and once the plant grows, it might affect the root ball. But this can definitely put an end to plastic," said Dr Malathi Priya, Conservator Of Forest, Ballari Research Wing. Some of the other methods that are being tried are using banana’s pseudostem, tarpaulin sheaths and PVC pipes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka forest department Areca leaf Bengaluru nurseries Bengaluru plastic ban Coconut shells
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp