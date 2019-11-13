Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru restaurants get ready to make kids feel special

To make the day special in a unique way, India’s first stream restaurant , The Stonny Brook, is hosting an event for underprivileged school students.

Published: 13th November 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Children’s Day right around the corner, Bengaluru is gearing up for some fun events exclusively for the young ones. Restaurants are all set to mark November 14 with fun-filled activities and exciting menus. Be it indulging in a cheesy bite of pizza or ice-creams, there is something for everyone.

The Hard Rock Cafe is dedicating an entire week starting from the Nov 8-14. They are offering kid’s meal on the house and an adult can dig into an entrée.

Smoke House Deli, Lavelle Road, is organising Little Chef Station, which will see children take over the kitchen to showcase their best creative selves. With Chef Saurabh Aurora as the host, they can bake a tacky cake or create cake popsicles on November 14.

In case weekdays are difficult to make some time for your children, fret not as The Den, Whitefield, is celebrating Children’s Day on November 17 with a curated lunch buffet. Indulge in chef’s special live stations like grills, carving and pasta counters for a memorable family time.

To make the day special in a unique way, India’s first stream restaurant , The Stonny Brook, is hosting an event for underprivileged school students. The aim is to make them feel more welcomed and ensure that every child gets a fair share of the celebrations that take place across the country.

