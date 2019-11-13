Home Cities Bengaluru

Shivajinagar shops make way for Bengaluru Metro

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) intimated the shops, which run on BBMP property, in January this year that they had to relocate to make way for Metro.

Published: 13th November 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

23 shops on Meenakshi Koil street in Shivajinagar have been relocated to Park Road nearby, to make way for the Metro station construction

23 shops on Meenakshi Koil street in Shivajinagar have been relocated to Park Road nearby, to make way for the Metro station construction| Nagaraja Gadekal

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple of days ago bulldozers arrived at the Meenakshi Koil Street in Shivajinagar, forcing 23 shop owners to vacate their premises to make way for construction of one segment of Metro’s underground corridor.

The affected shop owners are being relocated to 23 brand new shops built by BMRCL on nearby BBMP land and the shifting process began on Tuesday. But the owners are a disgruntled lot as they have been at the previous location for the last 58 years. Furniture shops dominate those being relocated with a couple of mattress and bedding stores, and even an aquarium shop, now relocating to Park Road.  

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) intimated the shops, which run on BBMP property, in January this year that they had to relocate to make way for Metro.

R Zaid Khan, ‘Royal Cane’ furniture store owner, had completed most of his shifting with a few customers even coming over to examine products in his new outlet. Khan said BMRCL had completely let them down.

“They promised to pay us each Rs 3.68 lakh earlier for those having VAT paid documents and now it appears that we would only be paid a shifting fee of Rs 35,000. The BBMP Joint Commissioner (East Zone) states that we do not have the rental agreement since 2015, which is mandatory, and so it makes us all illegal occupants. Corporation staff collected the annual rent of Rs 3,500 from us, but never gave us the receipt. It is their mistake,” Khan insists.

Aslam Pasha, a furniture shop owner, is pretty upset. He said, “The shops newly allocated to us are much smaller. In place of 200 sqft earlier, my new shop is only 90 sqft. I feel like as if we have all been sent to the footpath.”

Abdul Subhan, owner of Shop No. 1, believes business will take a beating here as the MK Street is used by numerous shoppers daily as it leads to Commercial Street. “We need to be here for at least 60 months as that is the deadline given by BMRCL to the contractor to complete Metro works,” he said.

BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer, BL Yashwanth Chavan told The New Indian Express, “They are all BBMP shops. Only shifting allowance of Rs 35,000 per shop has been paid.” Despite many attempts BBMP’s Ravindra could not be reached.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Bengaluru metro line Shivajinagar metro Shivajinagar shops
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp