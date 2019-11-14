Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru man stabbed while resisting muggers

The attackers tried to rob the victim's phone and cash, but they escaped with only a small amount of cash, leaving him bleeding profusely on the road. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A gang of four muggers targeted a pedestrian who was on his way home in Kaveripura after work. When the victim resisted and fought them, the gang stabbed him with lethal weapons and tried to rob his phone and cash, but they escaped with only a small amount of cash, leaving him bleeding profusely on the road. 

The victim Srinivas, 34, is a tailor and a resident of Muneshwaranagar in Kaveripura of Kamakshipalya. 
On Monday evening, Srinivas was returning home from work when the gang stopped him and asked him for his wallet. When Srinivas refused, two of the gang members started assaulting him. Srinivas told The New Indian Express, “I fought them and caught one of them. He tried to escape, and when I held him tightly and raised an alarm, he pulled out a dagger and stabbed me in my abdomen.”

When Srinivas was crying with pain and bleeding, the gang again tried to rob him of his mobile. Even then Srinivas raised an alarm. Luckily, a few motorists were passing by and the gang noticed them and escaped with the little amount of cash they found in his pocket. 

The motorists found Srinivas lying on the road in a pool of blood. They called the police control room 100 and informed them about the incident. The nearest Hoysala patrol vehicle rushed to the spot and took Srinivas to hospital, where he was was operated upon and saved. An investigating officer from Kamakshipalya police station said, “A case under IPC section 397 (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) has been registered.”

