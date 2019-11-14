Despite suffering from albinism, this Bengaluru girl is exploring beauty in different shades

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : There are more reasons than one that make an upcoming film on albinism an out-of-ordinary initiative. While the subject of the venture itself is about a seldom-talked-about dermatological condition, what also makes this movie different is the two 17-year-old students behind the project.

Sonia Manohar had published a book on albinism, titled Mikka Bannada Hakki (Bird with Leftover Colours), two years ago based on her personal experiences as someone with albinism. The book will now be turned into a movie, for which she is teaming up with Manohar K, the child actor who has won state awards for the film, Railway Children. The two have been writing a script based on Sonia’s book, which will also be directed by him.

Manohar, who developed a love for filmmaking after his acting stint, told CE, “I used to talk to director Prithvi Konanur about how to choose a subject, write a script and dialogues, etc. Now, I am making a movie myself.”Sonia penned the autobiographical book when she was in Class 8, after her mother’s colleague, who is a teacher, inspired her to pen down her thoug hts.

The encouragement came after she wrote a story, titled Padma Jeevana (Life of Padma), telling the story of a child like herself, who turns out to be a beautiful girl. “My mother’s colleague made me aware of my hidden feelings, and told me that I must try writing an autobiography. Till then, I never even knew what an autobiography meant,” she said.

Mikka Bannada Hakki delves into how the protagonist was not allowed to do a lot of things which other children did, and how it feels to live in a society ignorant about albinism. The girl endures various hardships, as superstitions lead people around her to believe that she has a disease and is someone who shouldn’t even be touched. At school, she is treated unfairly, shunned by everyone. The book also talks about the causes of albinism, and the need for education.

In the book, the girl is surrounded by supporting family members and friends. However, the movie, Manohar said, will focus on “what would happen to a girl with financial difficulties who does not have people to fall back upon”.The student of National College Basavanagudi met Sonia a few months back, after a friend gifted him her book. “I was touched by the subject. I was looking for something unique. I found this book interesting, and Sonia has been a wonderful teammate. She adds value to the script,” he said.

The two meet every Sunday to work on the script. “We are giving it some final touches. I have loved this new challenge, and hope we find a great producer,” said Sonia, who is pursuing PUC from St Benedict’s PU College, and wants to become a teacher. Manohar, on the other hand, wants to work further in the film industry. The duo is now looking for a producer, and a girl in the age group of 11-14 years. Yes, the lead actor for their film, a heroine with albinism.