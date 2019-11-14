Home Cities Bengaluru

Despite suffering from albinism, this Bengaluru girl is exploring beauty in different shades

Two 17-year-old students are making a movie on the stigma associated with albinism.

Published: 14th November 2019 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Sonia Manohar with her book

Sonia Manohar with her book (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU : There are more reasons than one that make an upcoming film on albinism an out-of-ordinary initiative. While the subject of the venture itself is about a seldom-talked-about dermatological condition, what also makes this movie different is the two 17-year-old students behind the project. 

Sonia Manohar had published a book on albinism, titled Mikka Bannada Hakki (Bird with Leftover Colours), two years ago based on her personal experiences as someone with albinism. The book will now be turned into a movie, for which she is teaming up with Manohar K, the child actor who has won state awards for the film, Railway Children. The two have been writing a script based on Sonia’s book, which will also be directed by him. 

Manohar, who developed a love for filmmaking after his acting stint, told CE, “I used to talk to director Prithvi Konanur about how to choose a subject, write a script and dialogues, etc. Now, I am making a movie myself.”Sonia penned the autobiographical book when she was in Class 8, after her mother’s colleague, who is a teacher, inspired her to pen down her thoug hts.

The encouragement came after she wrote a story, titled Padma Jeevana (Life of Padma), telling the story of a child like herself, who turns out to be a beautiful girl. “My mother’s colleague made me aware of my hidden feelings, and told me that I must try writing an autobiography. Till then, I never even knew what an autobiography meant,” she said.

Mikka Bannada Hakki delves into how the protagonist was not allowed to do a lot of things which other children did, and how it feels to live in a society ignorant about albinism. The girl endures various hardships, as superstitions lead people around her to believe that she has a disease and is someone who shouldn’t even be touched. At school, she is treated unfairly, shunned by everyone. The book also talks about the causes of albinism, and the need for education.

In the book, the girl is surrounded by supporting family members and friends. However, the movie, Manohar said, will focus on “what would happen to a girl with financial difficulties who does not have people to fall back upon”.The student of National College Basavanagudi met Sonia a few months back, after a friend gifted him her book. “I was touched by the subject. I was looking for something unique. I found this book interesting, and Sonia has been a wonderful teammate. She adds value to the script,” he said.

The two meet every Sunday to work on the script. “We are giving it some final touches. I have loved this new challenge, and hope we find a great producer,” said Sonia, who is pursuing PUC from St Benedict’s PU College, and wants to become a teacher. Manohar, on the other hand, wants to work further in the film industry. The duo is now looking for a producer, and a girl in the age group of 11-14 years. Yes, the lead actor for their film, a heroine with albinism.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mikka Bannada Hakki Padma Jeevana Albinism Railway children Manohar K Prithvi Konanur Sonia Manohar
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp