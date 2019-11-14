Government schools in Bengaluru to participate in plantation drive, to get cash prize

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: This Children’s Day, students from government schools will plant five saplings in their campus, with the aim of not just beautifying their campus, but also to win a golden star medal and a cash prize to improve infrastructure in the school premises. Karnataka Forest Department, Education Department with Shikshana Foundation — an NGO, and Eyeris Media — a Bengaluru-based start-up, have come together to start the tree plantation drive — Prerana My Tree.

“The aim is not just to plant saplings, but to motivate children to go to school. It has been observed that children in government schools are not motivated by studies, but by many other initiatives. The programme will start from November 14 and the drive will continue till February.

The cash compensation will be sponsored by Dell and will be used to meet the basic needs of the school,” said Abhilash Krishna, CEO of Eyeris Media. The event will begin from Ramanagara and Doddaballapur. The idea of planting saplings was the suggestion of children itself. In one of the interactive meets, the students had said: “Only a tree can replace another tree and nothing else.” Hence, it was decided to begin the sapling plantation drive with these children only.