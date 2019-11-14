Home Cities Bengaluru

High-performance e-bike arrives in Bengaluru  

In case you were looking for an eco-friendly option for a bike, you can now purchase the new high-performance Ultraviolette Automotive.

Published: 14th November 2019 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

Ultraviolette Automotive unveils the F77 - India's first high performance electric motorcycle at The Lalit Ashok Bengaluru on Wednesday

Ultraviolette Automotive unveils the F77 - India's first high performance electric motorcycle at The Lalit Ashok Bengaluru on Wednesday (Express Photo| Meghana Sastry)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In case you were looking for an eco-friendly option for a bike, you can now purchase the new high-performance e-bike. Ultraviolette Automotive — a startup company in sustainable mobility and energy infrastructure, unveiled its electric motorcycle – the F77.

The vehicle comes with a top speed of 140 kmph. Narayan Subramaniam, founder and CEO of the company said, “The vehicle is suitable for Indian weather. The problem with the current electric vehicles is that they have not been tested here as they come from Taiwan and Japan. And hence it faces short circuit issues, connector not waterproof etc,” he told The New Indian Express. The vehicle is priced between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 3.25 lakh on-road price. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ultraviolette Automotive Bengaluru e bike High performance e bike
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp