High-performance e-bike arrives in Bengaluru  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In case you were looking for an eco-friendly option for a bike, you can now purchase the new high-performance e-bike. Ultraviolette Automotive — a startup company in sustainable mobility and energy infrastructure, unveiled its electric motorcycle – the F77.

The vehicle comes with a top speed of 140 kmph. Narayan Subramaniam, founder and CEO of the company said, “The vehicle is suitable for Indian weather. The problem with the current electric vehicles is that they have not been tested here as they come from Taiwan and Japan. And hence it faces short circuit issues, connector not waterproof etc,” he told The New Indian Express. The vehicle is priced between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 3.25 lakh on-road price.