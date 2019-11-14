Prank calls congest 112 emergency number in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The newly-launched single emergency response number 112 has been receiving an alarming number of prank calls every day since its inception last month. An official source said, “Dial 112 receives at least three lakh calls per day, but these are not for emergency services. These are either prank calls or wrongly dialled phone numbers. We have been cautioning the public to not misuse the emergency number but prank calls continue to mount by the day.”

