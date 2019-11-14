Home Cities Bengaluru

Residents of Belathur in Bengaluru say a prayer before hitting the roads

According to the residents, they have to use these roads, which are in pathetic condition and covered in slush and mud, to get to Outer Ring Road.

Published: 14th November 2019

Motorists have a rough ride on a stretch in Belathur; (below) a car is stuck in dent on the road

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For over two years, the residents of Belathur in Kadugodi have a harrowing experience when they have to use the roads in the locality. According to the residents, they have to use these roads, which are in a pathetic condition, to get to Outer Ring Road. “It is not one particular road, but many roads that are in such a state. These are actually dirt roads covered in slush and mud. They have not been asphalted. I have to pray before using these roads,” said Rahul K, resident of Belathur.

The residents pointed out that the road had been dug up two years ago by the Bangalore Water Supply Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to lay underground drainage lines. However, they left it as it was. About eight months ago, telecom providers dug up the road again and it has been in this state since. 

On Friday morning, Somu Vishnu, a resident of Belathur, was driving home through Belathur Main Road in his four-wheeler after picking up his children from school. However, his tyres sunk into the slushy road and they got stuck. "I was scared for a minute as my children were in the car. I thought the car would topple. Thankfully it didn’t. We got down from the car and called one of our family members for help. We use the road every day and it is so risky. Every day, 4-5 motorists meet with accidents," said Vishnu.

Smitha Jairaj, a resident of Belathur, pointed out that when it rains, water stagnates on this road and mosquitoes start breeding. She said that many residents had caught dengue because of that. "Many residents suffered due to these stretches which cannot even be referred to as roads. This apart, there is garbage dumping everywhere. It is really difficult for us. There are about 25 schools on Seegehalli Main Road, which is 3 km away, and school buses cannot use these roads. We can’t even walk on these roads," she said.

The residents alleged that they had lodged complaints with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the BWSSB and elected representatives, but it has yielded no results. A BBMP official said, “We have been carrying out restoration works and we will have these roads fixed. We have fixed the roads that had potholes in them. Next, we will restore the road.”

