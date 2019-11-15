Bengaluru lake breach: Flooded Hosakerehalli school to be fumigated

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Authorities of Shree Sharadamba Vidya Niketan school, which was inundated after Hosakerehalli lake breached over the weekend, heaved a sigh of relief after the Block Education Officer (BEO) visited the school to review the situation. Reacting to the story reported by The New Indian Express on November 13 titled: Lake breach damages school books, computers, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, said on Friday that he would send a team and take all necessary action.

“I have directed my DDPI to visit the school and initiate necessary steps,” he replied to TNIE’s tweet on the report. The team, led by BEO Basavarju Gowda, visited the school on Friday and found that several books, school records, receipt books and computers were damaged. An official said, “A lot of dirty water has entered the school. The management had cleared the water, but it was still stinking and the management was afraid of mosquitoes. The school will, therefore, fumigate the premises and room freshners will also be sprayed.”

The same has been mentioned in the report submitted to the Education Department. The school has also submitted a letter mentioning the total damage to the BEO, which includes steps taken to ensure cleanliness of the school.