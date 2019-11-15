Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru lake breach: Flooded Hosakerehalli school to be fumigated

While the management had cleared the water, but it was still stinking and the management was afraid of mosquitoes.

Published: 15th November 2019 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Books are put out to dry at Shree Sharadamba Vidyaniketan School

Books are put out to dry at Shree Sharadamba Vidyaniketan School| Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Authorities of Shree Sharadamba Vidya Niketan school, which was inundated after Hosakerehalli lake breached over the weekend, heaved a sigh of relief after the Block Education Officer (BEO) visited the school to review the situation. Reacting to the story reported by The New Indian Express on November 13 titled: Lake breach damages school books, computers, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, said on Friday that he would send a team and take all necessary action.

“I have directed my DDPI to visit the school and initiate necessary steps,” he replied to TNIE’s tweet on the report. The team, led by BEO Basavarju Gowda, visited the school on Friday and found that several books, school records, receipt books and computers were damaged. An official said, “A lot of dirty water has entered the school. The management had cleared the water, but it was still stinking and the management was afraid of mosquitoes. The school will, therefore, fumigate the premises and room freshners will also be sprayed.”

The same has been mentioned in the report submitted to the Education Department. The school has also submitted a letter mentioning the total damage to the BEO, which includes steps taken to ensure cleanliness of the school.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru school flooding Shree Sharadamba Vidya Niketan school Hosakerehalli lake Bengaluru lake brach
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp