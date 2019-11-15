Crane operator in Bengaluru dies after being crushed under machinery

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a freak incident, a 33-year-old crane operator died when the machinery fell on him at Jindal Aluminum Ltd premise in Dobbespet Industrial Area near Nelamangala on Wednesday night. The negligence of the factory management is blamed for the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Veerendar Prasad from Rajasthan. He had been working with the company for four years.

A senior police officer said at 8.30 pm, Prasad was operating the crane that was bolted to the roof and was lifting three tonne of weighing iron plates. However, the crane got detached from the roof. Due to the impact, Prasad was thrown out of the machine which then fell on him. Other workers rushed him to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

A police officer said no safety measures were taken for workers on duty. “We have booked the company management and soon we will arrest them. The workers said such incidents are repeating and demanded legal action against the company,” the officer said. Tension prevailed at the factory premises following the incident.

Prasad used to stay in a room on the factory premises with his co-workers. He was working with a supervisor when the incident happened. “The supervisor did not guide him properly. The company hired most of the workers who hail from North India. When these kind of incidents happen, the company gives compensation to the family and force them not to file a case before the police. We have filed a chargesheet against the company over previous incidents,” the police said.

The autopsy was conducted at Nelamangala government hospital and the body was taken to his native by his relatives. When TNIE contacted the company, the HR staff said, “We came to know about the incident in the early morning and it is too early to share any details of the incident.”

A relative of the victim said, “Prasad was married two years ago. His wife and one-year-old daughter live in Rajasthan.ily.”

Mishaps in factories

JULY 2018: Lokesh Krishnappa (31) from Kolar, Saravana Manohar (24) from Tamil Nadu and Mahesh Shivamallegowda (28) from Gothahalli, Kanakapura taluk, died from suffocation while fixing a leak in a container at Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd, in Harohalli Industrial Area near Kanakapura.