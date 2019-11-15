Home Cities Bengaluru

Gang of four held in Bengaluru for bailing out 200 accused using fake documents

Senior police officers took note when many accused people, who were granted bail, failed to appear before the court for further hearing.

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have bust a fake surety racket that helped the accused people get bail by furnishing fake credentials and documents. Four people, including two women, have been arrested and investigations revealed that they had helped around 200 accused get released on bail.

The arrested are Madhukumar (37), a resident of Hesaraghatta; Rathnamma (46), Ramadevi alias Roopa (40), both residents of Pavagada taluk in Tumakuru district; and Narasimhamurthy (27) of Challakere taluk in Chitradurga.

Senior police officers took note when many accused people, who were granted bail, failed to appear before the court for further hearing. Also, those who had provided surety as per their bail conditions were not traceable, and these numbers were on the rise. An investigation was launched and CCB was directed to probe it.

"Based on the findings, the four accused were arrested and investigations revealed that they gathered information about people who had land but were dead. They created fake identification cards and approached government offices to claim ownership of the property. Using the same documents, they also approached advocates and families of under trial prisoners who were unable to arrange surety. They offered to give surety for a payment ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 and some advocates got their help to get bail for their clients," a police officer said.

“We will write to the courts concerned requesting cancellation of bails in such cases,” the police added.

TAGS
Bengaluru Police Bengaluru crime branch Bengaluru Central Crime Branch
