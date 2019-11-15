Karnataka High Court annexe building could cut oxygen by 30-40 per cent, say environmentalists

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The seven-storey annexe building proposed to be built beside the Karnataka High Court in Cubbon Park could severely affect the health of those working in and around the park.

Environmentalists say this could lead to a 30-40 per cent reduction in oxygen, and several other factors must be considered before going ahead with the proposal. “While there are vehicles already commuting in and around the park, the building will bring in more vehicles.That apart, the building will take at least two years to be built, which will bring in trucks carrying construction material. The area will be filled with dust and cement, which will deposit on the foliage and canopy,” said Yellappa Reddy, an environmentalist.

Explaining how this could be damaging for the city, Reddy said that the construction debris could decrease the photosynthesis process and in turn bring a 30-40 per cent reduction in oxygen levels in the city. With more number of vehicles, this could result in unburnt hydrocarbons releasing other pollutants such as nitrogen oxide.

"This is the deadliest killer there can be,” he added. Apart from air pollution, there are also concerns about noise pollution. “The threshold is 40 decibals, and in a silent zone like Cubbon Park 20 decibals, but we are beyond that now,” Reddy explained. “This is one of the few places that reminds people of old Bengaluru. Though they say they won’t cut trees, they can get adversely affected,” said Vijay Nishant, founder of Project Vruksha.

"There is a dead space behind Vidhana Soudha that is under utilised and is used for parking. I have suggested that the building be brought up there. Probably an underpass walkway can be provided from there to the High Court or to the Metro," said environmentalist Leo Saldhana. The Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association is also forming a human chain in Cubbon Park on November 9, from 8am to 10am, to protest against the proposal.