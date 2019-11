Originating, terminating stations for 14 trains changed from today in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The following trains will originate and terminate at Yelahanka or Krishnarajapuram instead of Baiyappanahalli from November 15 to December 12 on their specific dates of operation. According to an official release, the Bengaluru Cantonment-Vijayawada Daily Passsenger (56503) and the Vijayawada-Bengaluru Cantonment Daily passenger (56504) will terminate at Yelahanka.

A total of 12 other trains will terminate at Krishnarajapuram: Patna - Banaswadi Weekly Humsafar Express (22353), Banaswadi- Patna Weekly Humsafar Express (22354), Kochuveli - Banaswadi Bi-weekly Humsafar Express (16319), Banaswadi - Kochuveli Bi-weekly Humsafar Express (16320), Ernakulam - Banaswadi Weekly Express (22607), Banaswadi - Ernakulam Weekly Express (22608), Ernakulam - Banaswadi Bi-weekly Express (12683), Banaswadi - Ernakulam Express (12684), Sambalpur -Banaswadi Weekly Express (08301), Banaswadi - Sambalpur Weekly Express (08302), Tatanagar - Yesvantpur Weekly Express (12889) which starts from Tatanagar, and Yesvantpur - Tatanagar Weekly Express (12890).