Home Cities Bengaluru

Parents scramble for seats as schools in Bengaluru flout rules

Several well-known and 'sought-after' schools already have put up their admission forms for the year 2020- 2021 on their websites.

Published: 15th November 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is that time of the year again when parents who want to change their children’s school or have recently moved to Bengaluru, begin the chase for a seat in a "good school."

Though the Karnataka Education Act, 1995, states that the heads of educational institutions must display details regarding admission process, date of issue of applications, last date for receipt of applications and other related information only in April, institutes openly flout the law year after year. Several well-known and “sought-after” schools already have put up their admission forms for the year 2020- 2021 on their websites.

When TNIE called several schools to enquire about the admission process, many said they already started the admissions. A CBSE school said it had put up the admission form on its website on September 1 itself. Another school said that the Montessori seats were already filled up.

Yet another said that seats from nursery to 5th grade were filled in September itself. The lower grades were filling up fast and almost closed, in several schools that TNIE checked with. A few said they will begin the process in December.

“I am looking to enrol my daughter in nursery and I am looking for admission in schools but it seems we are late already. Most schools told us that the seats were filled up in August or October itself through online applications. We are even ready to change our residence to be nearer to the school she joins. If some parents miss the nursery admissions, they enrol the child directly in Class 1 for two years later by completing the admission in the current year itself, which is way in advance. We are considering that option as well,” said Vikas, a parent.

"Some parents apply for admission two years in advance and pay a donation for the seat. This is by cash only. It is difficult to get a seat in a good school and the donations are a huge burden on us," said a parent who did not wish to be named.

Commissioner of Public Instruction KG Jagadeesha said,” We have already clearly instructed all Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPI) that admissions must start in April as per the Act. If they receive complaints from parents about admissions starting earlier, they must take action against the institutions.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Education Act 1995 Bengaluru school admissions Bengaluru students parents
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp