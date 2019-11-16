‘Slow fashion is need of the hour’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I can cite several issues in Bengaluru which need immediate attention. But to top it all, it is water. An increasing number of people are now complaining of problems like hair fall and skin irritation because of supply of hard water. Many apartment complexes have begun to hire water tankers now. Citizens also lack awareness about the need to save water, leading to huge amounts of water getting wasted.

The other issue is garbage. Clothes made from polyester go into landfills, which is a humongous problem to deal with. There is excess of consumption and production. A lot of garments remain unsold, and end up in landfills. The fear of social media and fashion police prompts people to have the mindset that garments should not be repeated.

I would like to see a cleaner and greener Bengaluru. We are being warned of pollution in other states, and if we continue this way, the city is not too far from facing a similar rise in pollution levels. Traffic has to be controlled, and vehicular movement has to be reduced. A good public transport system will lead people to changing their mode of conveyance. A strict monitoring system has to be put in place so that citizens get serious about flouting traffic rules. Local authorities have to envision the future, provide solutions, and make sure that citizens adhere to rules.

We are noticing some changes already. Many green practices are being put into place, and citizens are becoming conscious, which is a good sign.I have been working with a company to work on creating waterless urinals. We are also working on solutions to recycle water that is used for cleaning vehicles and for other such purposes. I am also looking at creating a brand of slow fashion that would help reduce consumption.

Solution: People should seriously consider adopting slow fashion. I would like to see many shops selling used garments, which can be worn by people in need. I would like to redesign sarees so that their life can be extended. Fashion has to be made sustainable, and so consumers should become innovative, creating new style statements by putting together different pieces of garments. Be proud to repeat. We should also practise and promote exchange of garments among family and friends. If you have not worn a garment for six months, chances are you will not wear it ever. Please hand it over gracefully to someone who can enjoy the garment or accessory.

