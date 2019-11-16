Tempers fly at Bangalore Turf Club after racing accident,3 jockeys hurt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The opening event of the winter races at the Bangalore Turf Club witnessed stormy scenes on Friday after three jockeys suffered a bad fall. The race horse Will To Win, a top contestant, suffered a broken leg and later was euthanised. Top jockey Suraj Narredu, astride Will To Win, and Kiran Rai piloting Sir Piggot escaped unhurt while Srinath, who was guiding the public choice Aceros, sustained a hip injury.

Following the horrendous accident on the track, more than 7,000 angry punters, who were not happy with the decision of the stewards to conduct an inquiry into the running of the race and the major accident on the track, demanded return of their monies from the bookies.

A section of the crowd even turned violent, hurling missiles, damaging the furniture and television sets. The punters were of the view that following the accident which involved two fancied horses, the stewards should have declared the race null and void after conducting an inquiry. They felt that the bad track had caused the ghastly accident.

About 600 betting terminals were in operation, including 125 terminals at off-course betting centres located outside.Suraj Narredu later confirmed that the track was certainly not fit for racing. “I encountered a problem with my mount Will To Win as she lost her footing twice before dislodging me. I consider myself very lucky to escape a serious injury. I have hurt my back and I will be not riding for the next two days. I may ride at Pune on Sunday if I’m fully fit,” said Narredu, who is eight short of 2,000 winners.

Trainers Lokanath Gowda, Irfan Ghatala and Faraz Arshad, after a meeting with the stewards, disclosed that the track is not in ship-shape condition. “The jockeys had informed us and the BTC authorities that the track was loose at a couple of places and the horses were not getting a grip while galloping on the surface. The managing committee has now decided to do an inspection and has agreed to conduct a couple of mock races on Tuesday and Wednesday before they resume racing,” said Irfan Ghatala.

Turf Club chairman Vinod Sivappa said, “The club has decided to inspect the track along with the trainers and jockeys on Saturday. We will quickly rectify the conditions, if needed, and conduct two mock races in the interest of professionals before we resume racing next week.”

The stewards later decided to cancel Saturday’s races, as the jockeys were not willing to ride on the dangerous track. Horse owners too blamed the injudicious approach of the new committee. “Horses cost a lot of money and the club will not compensate our losses. We are the ones who end up as big losers for no fault of ours and pay for the mistakes committed by the officials,” one of the owners said.

A senior police officer said the first race began around 2.15 pm and one of the horses suffered leg injuries while running. The authorities cancelled all seven rounds following the incident and angry punters started throwing chairs and other objects at the TVs and glass panes. The injured jockeys were taken to a private hospital and further investigations are on by High Grounds police.

The officer further said that BTC secretary Pradeep Kumar has alleged in the complaint that the race went on and the winner was declared after the three jockeys. But the punters demanded their money back. When the officials decline, they damaged TVs installed on the premise and also broke chairs. “We have received a written complaint and CCTV footage has been obtained to identify the accused,” the police officer added.

Busy day

About 600 betting terminals were in operation, including 125 terminals at off-course betting centres located outside