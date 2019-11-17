Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizens protest, get only empty promises

Do civic protests help, like taking to the streets or #hashtag protests? Most of the time, authorities are unmoved, say angry residents.

Published: 17th November 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

At least 5,000 residents took to the streets to protest against the lack of infrastructure, in Haralur on Saturday | Express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Do civic protests help, like taking to the streets or #hashtag protests? Most of the time, authorities are unmoved, say angry residents. The residents of Horamavu, who had carried out multiple protests, said, “We have been asking for roads and only a little is done. The Babusapalya Road is pathetic. Despite complaints and protests,  nothing changed,” said Anupriya, a resident.

Panatur residents have also protested demanding infrastructure for long but authorities have not acted till date. “The roads are in a bad shape. Protests and requests, nothing really helps,” said Rahul T, resident of Panatur.

Recently the residents of Mahadevpura hit the streets demanding that the elected representatives resign as the infrastructure is virtually non-existent in Mahadevapura. Their requests seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

“We are seeing perceptible changes in listening to issues, and flagging off of works. Ward Committee meetings are also being held. The citizens have woken up and are demanding performance from their elected representatives. That is why we are seeing more protests. The next step is to ensure the work is completed. We will not rest with just empty inspections and meetings and photo ops,” said a member of Whitefield Rising

On Saturday, over 5,000 residents from Somasundrapalya, Mangamanapalya, Kudlu,HSR Layout, Silver Country Road and Haraluru gathered at the Birla Circle in HSR Layout to protest against the lack of basic civic infrastructure, traffic congestion and bad state of footpaths and termed the protest “FIGHT4RIGHT”- Citizens march against civic apathy.

Ramakrishna Reddy, president, Harluru Somasundarpalya Residents Association,  said, “The elected representatives and officials have failed us. If they had taken proactive steps to address our concerns, we would not have been on the streets along with our children to raise our voices and demand our RIGHT for a better locality and better living conditions.”

Indiranagar residents fight against illegal construction
Residents of Indiranagar are fighting against the construction of a 42,000 sqft, five-storeyed building that is coming up near CMH Road. Residents held a meeting with BBMP Commissioner  B H Anil Kumar on Saturday. Swarna Venkataraman, RWA member, said BBMP had issued a notice as there was a violation of the sanction plan.  “The building owner then approached CAT tribunal and received a stay order on the BBMP’s notice. They then continued to construct the building,” Swarna said. The builder has also filed a case against a BBMP engineer for harassment. Kumar told TNSE that he assured the residents that BBMP will file an application at the court requesting the advancement of the hearing date and also asking to vacate the stay.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp