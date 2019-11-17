Home Cities Bengaluru

KIMS ward boy kills self over ‘harassment’

The workers’ union of KIMS came to the police station and demanded strict action against the accused.

Published: 17th November 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old non-medical employee of KIMS Hospital committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Chamarajapet on Friday. It is said that the deceased was allegedly being harassed by the hospital’s administrative officers. Police have booked a case against the accused, but have yet to arrest them. Some staff members staged a protest at the hospital after the incident.

The deceased, identified as Yogesh B T, was from K R Pete in Mysuru and had been working as a ward boy at the hospital for ten years. He was unmarried and was staying alone in the city. According to a senior police officer, Yogesh hanged himself in his room early in the morning, and the landlord alerted the police.
Yogesh’s father Tammanna alleged that his son was unable to bear the harassment by administrative officers Dr Vinod Kumar and Narasimhamurthy and they were responsible for his death. His salary was held for 12 months and he was unable to pay the house rent too, he added.

The workers’ union of KIMS came to the police station and demanded strict action against the accused. “We have issued a notice to the admin department for statement over the incident,” the officer said.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior admin officer said, “The family members are making false allegations. Yogesh used to be irregular for duty so he was warned to be regular. He had also taken money from some people on the pretext of providing government jobs. So, he was beaten up by those people and had gone absconding for a few months.”  

Dr Vinod Kumar said, “Yogesh used to be chronically absent. He was asked to appear for an inquiry before the admin department and was asked to write a letter giving reasons for his absence. After this, he again stopped coming to the hospital and suddenly he took this extreme step. There is no question of harassment.”

