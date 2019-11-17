Home Cities Bengaluru

NTCA to support Bandipur traffic ban

It will file an affidavit before the apex court, proposing to upgrade alternative roads to natl highway standards

Published: 17th November 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

The NTCA plans to tell the apex court that the alternative route should have restrictions on vehicle movement at night | Express

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) will submit its affidavit to the Supreme Court agreeing to the proposal to strengthen and upgrade the alternative Mysuru- Mananthwadi Road via Gonikuppa.

While the NTCA, in its affidavit, is proposing to upgrade the alternative road to national highway standards, in the next step, it will propose putting some restrictions on the movement of vehicles on this road during night hours as it passes through the buffer zone of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

The proposal has also got the support of the Karnataka Forest Department, which is working on proposing to the Supreme Court to close all roads passing through protected areas and alternative roads be strengthened instead. The Forest Department gave its backing for this proposal after a report from the Wildlife Institute of India showed that closing down traffic completely on the road connecting Bandipur and the southern part of Nagarhole tiger reserves has helped improve the wildlife population.

This development was after the Ministry of Road Transport and National Highways on Friday submitted to the apex court that they have agreed to consider alternative routes connecting Mysuru and Kerala.
While the Transport Ministry, in its affidavit, suggested that state highway-90 (Hunsur- Talacauvery) and state highway-89 (Madikeri- Kutta), Thalasseri- Bavali Road and Katikullam- Tholpatti can be used, the court directed them to find the best alternative route and submit its final report in six weeks.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority is proposing to submit its affidavit on Monday. It will state that the 35-36 km road (NH-212 also known as NH-766 passing through Mysuru- Gundlupet, Sulthan Bathery and Kozhikode) passing through the core critical tiger area of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, which is one of the finest tiger habitats in the country, should be closed. This was also suggested by the court, sources told The New Sunday Express.

It will also be suggested that since the alternative road —Mysuru-Hunsur, Gonikuppa, Kutta and Mananthwadi — also passes through the buffer zone of Bandipur, it cannot be widened as requested by Kerala.

To protect wildlife in the buffer zone, the NTCA would propose that this alternative road should also have restrictions on the movement of vehicles at night, source said.

A committee comprising officials from NTCA, National Highways and Ministry of Environment and Forests, who surveyed NH-212 and the alternative route in September, had also agreed that alternative routes should be strengthened. The NTCA will also submit this report to the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NTCA Bandipur Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp