Track inspected, mock race at BTC on Wednesday 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the chaotic opening of the Bangalore Turf Club’s winter season, jockeys, trainers and stewards along with club managing committee members on Saturday got busy with track inspection.

The track came into question on Friday, with jockeys complaining about it being non-conducive to horse racing. The Jockey Association of India even refused to participate unless the track is in good condition. The first day witnessed horses and jockeys getting injured after horses stumbled. With less-fancied horse Naayab emerging victorious, and BTC stewards not declaring the race null and void, punters vandalised the arena.

Races were cancelled and now a BTC official is hoping that the season resumes after the mock race on Wednesday. “It was decided that the jockeys will canter their horses on the track on Monday and give us their report. Hopefully everything goes well and we will start racing on Friday ,” said the official.