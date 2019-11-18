29 labourers rescued after six years of bondage near Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 29 woodcutters, who were victims of bonded labour and human trafficking for six years, were rescued in Anekal taluk. They were found by the district administration and police in a Nilgiri tree plantation in Kuguru village, Sarjapura Hobli Anekal taluk, Bangalore Urban District.

According to their press statement, the families hailed from Tamil Nadu. They were working under a plantation owner. "After six months, another person took their custody," the release said, further adding, "The labourers would slog for 13 hours a day from 6 am and got only Rs 35 per day." An FIR was registered at Sarjapura Police Station. The owner is currently absconding. The rescue operation was conducted by the Revenue Department.