Bengaluru octogenarian spreads hues of conservation

A team of residents and volunteers from Jayanagar participated in Paint for a Cause to paint the walls of Byrasandra lake along with Uday B Garduchar MLA Chikpet constituency Gangambike Mallikarjun Jayanagar councillor and Mallikarjun congress leader| Nagaraja Gadekal

By Lesly Joseph
BENGALURU: It took 19 years to bring back Byrasanadra lake and now we want to spread the awareness of its preservation to our next generation. If we don’t do it now, it might again be in distress,” says 81-year-old Venkata Subba Rao, a former general manager of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and an activist who fought to revive 14-acre Byrasandra lake in Jayanagar.

Ignoring his old-age problems, he joined the team of residents and volunteers on Sunday morning to paint the wall around the lake along with the Gangambike Mallikarjun, former mayor and Jayanagar councillor, Mallikarjun, Congress leader and Uday B Garudachar, MLA Chickpet constituency. The event saw participation of 150 people including children, adults and senior citizens from various residence associations and NGOs like Project Smile and Youth for Parivarthan.

The rejuvenation of lake was taken up in 2013 and completed by Bengaluru Development Authority in 2017. However, councillor Gangambike pointed out that the lake requires more attention from residents in order to protect it from garbage dumping. "The beautification and preservation processes of the lake are going on. We have received around Rs 7-8 crore for the project. In the coming days, we will plant more trees, walking lanes, drip irrigation for plants and sewage treatment plant. Along with this we are creating campaigns like this ‘paint for a cause’ to create awareness on nature conservation among people," she said.

Mohammed Ummer, volunteer at Project Smile, said “Through this event, we aim to bring our children and youth in the forefront to beautify this lake and protect it. Because, even after its rejuvenation, it was once more becoming a waste dump-yard. We put in efforts to renovate it again with proper fencing. Nature conservation is a constant process, which should be carried from one generation to other.”

Though he is a part of several volunteer activities under Youth for Parivarthan, Krishnan VP feels that water bodies in the city require more attention and now, it is the responsibility of youngsters to take care of them. “We do want to see this more beautiful. And I personally, don’t need any special invitation to lend my efforts to beautify this lake. I understand that it is my duty,” said the student of Govt Science College, Nrupathunga Road. 

