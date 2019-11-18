Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's Shiro restaurant fined Rs 15,000 after customers found smoking in premises

The violation took place late morning during brunch, when customers were found smoking in an area where they were not supposed to light up.

Published: 18th November 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

Smoking, Cigarette, Smoke ban

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Popular fine dining restaurant Shiro in UB City was fined Rs 15,000 after some customers were found smoking in the restaurant in violation of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation (KMC) Act and Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, on Sunday evening.

The violation took place late morning during brunch, when customers were found smoking in an area where they were not supposed to light up.

By evening, a team of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials visited the restaurant and issued a memo, suspending its licence pending “corrective measures” and levied a penalty of Rs 15,000, which was duly paid.

The incident was in violation of COTPA Section 4, which states that “No person shall smoke in any public space...provided that in a hotel having thirty rooms or a restaurant having seating capacity of thirty persons or more and in the airports, a separate provision for smoking area or space may be made.”

While the Act mandates a zone for smoking, there is a separate law which states that smoking should not be allowed where food and drinks are served. BBMP officials said they were presented photographic evidence, showing violation of Karnataka Prohibition of Smoking & Protection of Health of Non-Smokers Act.

It was later learnt that Shiro was allowed to remain open on payment of the fine to cater to the weekend crowd.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UB City Shiro restaurant Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Restaurant no smoking Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp