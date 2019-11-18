Home Cities Bengaluru

Engineering students to face off at RoboRace in Bengaluru Tech Summit

Pointing to a tight budget, Narayan told TNIE that the government was spending Rs 10 crore for the three-day event, that too after much scrutiny.

Published: 18th November 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Delegates arrive at Palace Grounds where the 3-day Bengaluru Tech Summit will be held

Delegates arrive at Palace Grounds where the 3-day Bengaluru Tech Summit will be held| Nagaraja Gadekal

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Engineering students from across the state will compete against each other in a first-of-its-kind District Robotic Premier League at the 22nd edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit, the flagship event of the State Government’s Department of IT & BT.

The three-day summit opens on Monday. The league will have two distinct categories — RoboRace Challenge and Quad Copter Challenge. Over 150 senior students are expected to participate, the organisers told TNIE. 

Deputy Chief Minister Dr N Ashwath Narayan, who is minister for IT and BT, believes that robotics play a major role in the development of various sectors — from defence to agriculture. He said the platform will provide an opportunity for participants to learn from each other and develop their own products.

While teams taking part in the RoboRace will have to navigate hurdles to reach the finish, those participating in the Quad Copter Challenge will display abilities in safe takeoff and landing while also crossing obstacles.

Similar to drone racing, flying a Quad Copter, which is categorised as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), is popular as a leisure activity among fliers. While last year’s event saw professionals from three countries flying them after dusk, this year, students will be at the controls during the daytime.

On the first day of the event on Monday, and partly into the second day, the teams will be trained at a workshop. At noon on Tuesday, RoboRace Challenge contenders will compete in Hall 5 at Palace Grounds, while the Quad Copter Challenge will be held in the open, the organiser told TNIE.

The winning teams (with a maximum of five members) will be awarded Rs 15,000 while the runner-up teams will get Rs 10,000. Four teams will be awarded the third place with a purse of Rs 4,000 each. The prize pool (Rs 82,000 for both events) is lesser than the previous edition (Rs 2 lakh).

Pointing to a tight budget, Narayan told TNIE that the government was spending Rs 10 crore for the three-day event, that too after much scrutiny.

No fund crunch for start-ups: DyCM Dr N Ashwath Narayan​

Deputy Chief Minister Dr N Ashwath Narayan disagreed with claims about start-ups going through fund crunch due to fewer investors coming forward. He said foreign investors were actually stepping in to invest in local firms. The government is also foraying into venture capital and providing seed money to startups, besides funding Government of India programmes like Startup India programme, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
District Robotic Premier League Bengaluru RoboRace Bengaluru Tech Summit RoboRace Challenge Quad Copter Challenge
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp