Home Cities Bengaluru

Need to change ways of handling waste in Bengaluru: Ex-Karnataka HC judge Justice Subhash B Adi

The former Karnataka HC judge said that Bengalureans too should make waste disposal their responsibility.

Published: 18th November 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

State Level committee of National Green Tribunal Chairman Justice Subhash B Adi

State Level committee of National Green Tribunal Chairman Justice Subhash B Adi| Shriram BN

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) found no place in the top five cities as it is unable to handle the city’s solid waste, according to Justice Subhash B Adi, Chairman of the State Level Committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The waste comprises 50 per cent of the 11,087 tonnes generated per day in the State, he said.

In an interview with the TNIE, Justice Adi said: "Every corporator of the local body is responsible for scientific disposal of waste generated in their wards by implementing the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules 2016 and there is no question of shirking away from their responsibilities. There is obligation on the citizens too who should pledge that ‘My Waste Is My Responsibility’."

The NGT committee was entrusted with the task of overseeing the steps taken for the implementation of the SWM Rules and also to ensure that mixing of bio-medical waste with municipal solid waste does not take place in Karnataka.

Excerpts:

What are the visible changes in the BBMP limits after you took over as the Chairman of the State Level Committee nine months ago?

In the BBMP, ‘system’ needs to be changed. Except Bengaluru, the other cities are doing well in managing their waste. In Bengaluru, most of the total 5,700 tonnes of  waste generated in a day is disposed of unscientifically. Surprisingly, some firms/persons are collecting garbage unauthorisedly by charging heavy price from bulk garbage generators and polluting the environment by dumping it on the outskirts and in Hosakote and Anekal. I have visited those places and asked the BBMP to act against unauthorised garbage collectors.   

What measures do you suggest to change the ‘system’ in Bengaluru?

I have suggested to the BBMP to make source composting mandatory for individual houses (built on sites measuring 50 x 80 ft and above) and gated communities by inserting necessary provisions in the bylaws under SWM Rules, on the lines of rain water harvesting. But BBMP has still not framed the bylaws.

Don’t you think that construction and demolition (C&D) waste is also a menace for the city?

Yes, it is. That is why I have asked the officials of urban local bodies like BBMP/BDA to impose conditions for disposal of such waste while sanctioning plan for buildings. These facilities should be provided through online. It should also be made mandatory to use treated water for construction.

Can you name the top five cities which are maintaining cleanliness by strictly adhering to SWM Rules?

Mysuru, Karwar, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru and Ballari. Of course, Hubballi has the best technology to process waste but has a long way to go. To the some extent, some gram panchayats and small towns are managing their waste well.

What do you have to say about the alleged nexus between the BBMP and garbage contractors?

I don’t want to comment on it. My concern is about SWM Rules and to save maximum money by finding alternatives to reduce the huge expenditure of more than Rs 1,000 crore being spent every year on transportation of waste from the city. I am also focusing on seeing that zero waste goes to landfill sites by ensuring a processing plant in each ward.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike National Green Tribunal Justice Subhash B Adi Bengaluru Waste Management
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp