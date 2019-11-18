Need to change ways of handling waste in Bengaluru: Ex-Karnataka HC judge Justice Subhash B Adi

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) found no place in the top five cities as it is unable to handle the city’s solid waste, according to Justice Subhash B Adi, Chairman of the State Level Committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The waste comprises 50 per cent of the 11,087 tonnes generated per day in the State, he said.

In an interview with the TNIE, Justice Adi said: "Every corporator of the local body is responsible for scientific disposal of waste generated in their wards by implementing the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules 2016 and there is no question of shirking away from their responsibilities. There is obligation on the citizens too who should pledge that ‘My Waste Is My Responsibility’."

The NGT committee was entrusted with the task of overseeing the steps taken for the implementation of the SWM Rules and also to ensure that mixing of bio-medical waste with municipal solid waste does not take place in Karnataka.

Excerpts:

What are the visible changes in the BBMP limits after you took over as the Chairman of the State Level Committee nine months ago?

In the BBMP, ‘system’ needs to be changed. Except Bengaluru, the other cities are doing well in managing their waste. In Bengaluru, most of the total 5,700 tonnes of waste generated in a day is disposed of unscientifically. Surprisingly, some firms/persons are collecting garbage unauthorisedly by charging heavy price from bulk garbage generators and polluting the environment by dumping it on the outskirts and in Hosakote and Anekal. I have visited those places and asked the BBMP to act against unauthorised garbage collectors.

What measures do you suggest to change the ‘system’ in Bengaluru?

I have suggested to the BBMP to make source composting mandatory for individual houses (built on sites measuring 50 x 80 ft and above) and gated communities by inserting necessary provisions in the bylaws under SWM Rules, on the lines of rain water harvesting. But BBMP has still not framed the bylaws.

Don’t you think that construction and demolition (C&D) waste is also a menace for the city?

Yes, it is. That is why I have asked the officials of urban local bodies like BBMP/BDA to impose conditions for disposal of such waste while sanctioning plan for buildings. These facilities should be provided through online. It should also be made mandatory to use treated water for construction.

Can you name the top five cities which are maintaining cleanliness by strictly adhering to SWM Rules?

Mysuru, Karwar, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru and Ballari. Of course, Hubballi has the best technology to process waste but has a long way to go. To the some extent, some gram panchayats and small towns are managing their waste well.

What do you have to say about the alleged nexus between the BBMP and garbage contractors?

I don’t want to comment on it. My concern is about SWM Rules and to save maximum money by finding alternatives to reduce the huge expenditure of more than Rs 1,000 crore being spent every year on transportation of waste from the city. I am also focusing on seeing that zero waste goes to landfill sites by ensuring a processing plant in each ward.