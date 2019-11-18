Home Cities Bengaluru

RBI official files case in Bengaluru after bank receives fake notes worth Rs 32,800

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) official has filed a complaint with the Halasuru Gate police alleging that the bank has received fake currency worth Rs 32,800.

The logo of RBI is seen outside its Bengaluru office

The logo of RBI is seen outside its Bengaluru office (EPS| Debdutta Mitra)

By Express News Service

The police have registered an FIR based on the complaint filed by the manager of distribution division of the RBI.

The complainant stated that the accused, the currency chest manager of SBI Bank’s Malleshwaram branch and other bank staff, had remitted cash to the RBI in the month of March, early this year. When the RBI staff examined the currency in the sorting machine recently, 328 notes, in denominations of Rs 100, were found to be fake, the police said.

"We consulted legal experts and senior officers in the matter as it was staff of other banks who had remitted the cash, and registered an FIR," the police said. Police have booked the accused for possession and use of counterfeit currency-notes as genuine.

