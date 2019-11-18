Home Cities Bengaluru

Two held for skimming cards at ATM kiosks in Bengaluru

Bellandur police have arrested two people for allegedly installing skimming devices at ATM kiosks and stealing moneyusing debit cards.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bellandur police have arrested two people for allegedly installing skimming devices at ATM kiosks and stealing moneyusing debit cards.The accused are Gaurang (31), from Surat in Gujarat; and Kirubagaran (56) from Vellore in Tamil Nadu.

The duo was arrested on November 14 when they were seen standing suspiciously near Ecospace in Bellandur with another man. However, the third man fled when police personnel patrolling the area approached them. When police searched their bags, they found debit cards and a PoS device.

A police source said, “They admitted to making money by installing skimming devices at ATM kiosks. When they were caught, they were waiting for one Arjun, who gave them details of debit cards. Using those details, they created fake cards and swiped them in the PoS machine and the money was credited to their bank account. The money was equally shared among them.” Police is on the lookout for Arjun and the other accused who escaped.

Interstate drug peddlers held

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested a gang of three interstate drug peddlers from Kerala on Saturday. They seized hashish oil, ganja and other narcotic substances from them. The accused are Shakir VV (32), a resident of Singasandra in Begur, Nazeer T C (30), and M Mohammed Ziyad (26), a resident of Mangammanapalya.

All three hailed from Kannur district in Kerala. Police said they raided a house in Singasandra following a credible tip-off that three men from Kerala had stocked narcotics and were selling it. Over 1 kg of semi-solid hashish oil, 2.2 kg ganja and 12 grams of MDMA was seized. A car and three mobile phones were also recovered.

“The accused had a network in Visakhapatnam, where they met other drug peddlers, procured drugs, and sold it to students and working professionals in Bengaluru,” police said, adding that a case has been registered in Begur police station. Police are trying to establish the extent of their network.

