After Bellandur, Varthur lake to have marshals now

Col Rajbir Singh, in-charge for the marshals in Bengaluru said, 18 marshals and three drivers have been deployed, who will work in three shifts.

19th November 2019

A frothing Varthur Lake

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: From now onwards, marshals will not be protecting Bellandur Lake only, but also Varthur Lake. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday deployed 21 marshals to protect the second most crucial water body of the city.

While these marshals were assigned their duties and responsibilities on Monday, they will officially start working from Tuesday with a formal induction. They will be deployed exclusively for Varthur Lake, apart from the 21 marshals deployed for Bellandur lake and the 198 assigned to each BBMP ward to ensure there are no black spots.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar told TNIE that the marshals have been deployed on the directions of the National Green Tribunal. They will not be posted anywhere else. As and when the need rises, marshals will be hired and deployed for the protection of other lakes also.

Col Rajbir Singh, in-charge for the marshals in Bengaluru said, 18 marshals and three drivers have been deployed, who will work in three shifts. They will also get a Prahari vehicle from BBMP to help them in their work. They will patrol the lakes, penalise offenders dumping debris, clear encroachments, ensure that the 30 metre buffer zone is well maintained, and also identify locations from where unauthorised people enter into the protected area of the lake and pollute it. Their job will be to catch people polluting the lake and bring them to book.

Over a period of time, the BBMP will install CCTV cameras around the lake. The corporation will also create elevations along the side of the lake and install watch towers. The marshals will have to protect these also and use them to the optimum.

A marshal, who did not want to be quoted said: “Most people prefer to work at the lake site as the pay is more and there is no harassment from politicians and corporators. Black spots are created at regular intervals because some locals have the backing of politicians. Marshals are not able to carry out their duty as they are threatened and are paid merely Rs 18,275. Meanwhile, those working at lake sites are well protected and if anything goes wrong, the NGT committee is informed. They are paid Rs 25,000 and the job is also respectful.”

