Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP to Karnataka HC: Bengaluru has 980 illegal buildings

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that there were 980 illegal constructions in all its eight zones.

Published: 19th November 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that there were 980 illegal constructions in all its eight zones.The BBMP counsel submitted a statement to that effect before a division bench of Chief

Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur, in response to a suo motu PIL registered by the court after finding that the state government and BBMP had failed to take action against illegal buildings.

The BBMP said that immediately after the order dated September 19, 2019, was passed by the court, a survey was ordered to ascertain the number of illegal constructions in the city. The survey identified 980
illegal constructions in the city, it said.

It also stated that though it has adequate staffers and infrastructure for demolition of illegal constructions, the civic body appears to be lagging behind in the task. This was due to the entrustment of various other works such as clearance and transportation of garbage to its destination by the engineering section, apart from ward works such as asphalting, white topping, drainage etc, the BBMP said.  

“Experts in demolition of buildings are not on the rolls of BBMP. The BBMP is required to depend on a private agency for demolishing illegal structures,” it said.

Shortage of Law Officers
The BBMP also said that it has only a few law officers and it has approached the government for creation of additional posts. The cadre strength of Junior Law Officers is 16. As of now, only three Junior Law Officers are working, it said.

Punishment to be prescribed
The BBMP said that punishment was yet to be prescribed under Section 321-B on jurisdictional officers who were found to have failed to prevent unauthorised deviation or construction in his/her jurisdictions.

Total 1,129 cases are pending
According to the BBMP, consequent to the order of confirmation against unauthorised buildings, the aggrieved parties filed cases before the city civil court. As of now, 536 original suits are pending in the city civil court, 509 appeals pending before the Karnataka Appellate Tribunal and 84 writ petitions pending before the High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Karnataka High court illegal buildings
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp