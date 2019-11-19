Home Cities Bengaluru

Charged with blackmail, man skips station visit

The victim alleged in her complaint that Ankur Kumar had threatened to upload a video clip of their private moments on social media platforms if she refused to oblige.

Published: 19th November 2019 06:47 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A bank employee, who is accused of asking and blackmailing his ex-fiance to indulge in group sex with his friends at his birthday on November 22, is yet to appear before the Konanakunte police.

Kumar was supposed to give his statement before an investigation officer on Monday but when the police contacted him, he reportedly said that he will come along with his lawyer as he is not in the city. He also threatened the police that he will file a harassment case against them if called him repeatedly. However, the victim has alleged that the police are intentionally not arresting him to allow him to get an anticipatory bail.
A senior police officer from Konanakunte police station said: "During a phone conversation with the police, Kumar denied threatening the victim since he has no such videos on his mobile phone.”

Speaking to TNIE, the victim said, “I made the first complaint before the Bommanahalli police in March 2019 when his father rejected my alliance over dowry demands. No action was taken against his father although I had mentioned his name in the complaint.”

She said, “I repeatedly visited Bommanahalli police, who were not ready to take my complaint before I met senior police officials, including Isha Pant, DCP South-East. Pant called the inspector and instructed them to file an FIR, only then the case was filed. The police questioned my character when I approached them and upset over this I met the chairperson of Womens' Rights Commissioner where I got the same reply.”Kumar was arrested by Bommanahalli police a month later.

The victim said, “Kumar came out of jail after getting bail in August 2019 and called me to his apartment saying that he would return the Rs 10 lakh his father had taken from my father. When I reached there, he assaulted me in full view of the public and I had severe injuries. I rushed to Hulimavu police again to file a case against him but I was forced to sit in the station the entire night along with three eye-witnesses who came to the station. However, Hulimavu police refused to take up a case of assault, saying that a case was already registered with Bommanahalli police and that he had been arrested,” the victim said.

