Discussion on diabetes among women held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With diabetes emerging as one of the major health concerns of the country, several stakeholders of the healthcare sector came together to address the issue among women and children at the source level, by focusing on improving the lifestyle and nutrition of women, children and millennials.

A round table discussion in this regard was held at Divakar’s Specialty Hospital on Monday.

“Changes in food habits and sedentary lifestyle, not only is the incidence of diabetes in pregnancy on the rise, but also the risk of passing on diseases to the unborn child is proportionately rising. This also results in childhood obesity and early onset adult diabetes,” said Mark Hanson of the British Heart Foundation and a researcher.