Kids take part in green initiative

Continuing its focus on helping people live better lives, Amway India, celebrated Universal Children’s Day for the 11th consecutive year.

Published: 19th November 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Continuing its focus on helping people live better lives, Amway India, celebrated Universal Children’s Day for the 11th consecutive year.

This year the celebrations were geared towards empowering and encouraging the young ones through several interactive activities with the theme ‘Say No to Single Use Plastic’. These included painting competitions, short skits sensitising people on eliminating single-use plastic, interactive workshops, craft workshop, puppet shows, dance performances among others.

In Bengaluru, Amway celebrated Children’s Day in association with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled by organising a workshop on ‘Say No to Single-Use Plastic’ followed by an interesting session with a demo on waste segregation. The session was conducted by Team Parisara – a reliable and sustainable dry waste management service provider. The session was followed by a craft workshop for children that focused on making designer flowerpots out of the used plastic bottles. The children from Samarthanam enthusiastically participated by creatively advocating their views on the theme. A sapling was given to each child, which was planted in the pots designed by the children and gifted to them as a token of appreciation for their participation and involvement.

Talking about the initiative, GS Cheema, Senior Vice President, North and South, Amway India, said, “This year, our theme of ‘Say No to Single-use Plastic’ aimed at educating and promoting responsibility among children towards the planet, the country and its citizens. It was a delight to witness the passion and enthusiasm among the children and the creativity they deployed in bringing the theme of the competition to life. We are proud to collaborate with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and will continue to extend our support for the welfare of the children.”

