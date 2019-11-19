Home Cities Bengaluru

Light vehicles can ply over Summanahalli flyover

The traffic police and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials on Monday opened the portion again, but only for light weight vehicles.

Published: 19th November 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

The Summanahalli flyover was closed to traffic after a portion of the structure collapsed on November 1 | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eighteen days after a portion of Summanahalli flyover gave way and was closed down, it is now open for light weight vehicles. The flyover was closed down on November 1, when a portion of the flyover connecting Nagarbhavi (from Mysuru Road) to Dr Rajkumar Samadhi on Outer Ring Road, towards Tumkuru Road, had fallen down.

The traffic police and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials on Monday opened the portion again, but only for light weight vehicles. Heavy vehicles, comprising buses and trucks, continue to ply below the flyover. However, this decision immediately helped ease traffic congestion on Magadi Road and Outer Ring Road. Traffic police and BBMP officials were stationed at the flyover on Monday morning to keep a check on the flyover and to ensure that there are no untoward incidents.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar told The New Indian Express that only light vehicles are being allowed. Heavy duty vehicles will be gradually allowed, once all tests and certifications are positive. It is only a precautionary exercise.

A 3x6 feet slab had fallen from the flyover. During an inspection by BBMP engineers and consultants from Bureau Veritas (India) Private Limited, many potholes and shaking slabs were found. In fact, the slab next to the damaged site was also on the verge of falling. To ensure that there are no more untoward incidents, the BBMP was instructed to re-tar the entire stretch. BBMP tarred up to 25x50 feet of the stretch.

The BBMP engineers said work on testing is still under way. The entire flyover, the bearing, girders and all points are being tested. Ultra sound tests are also being done.

The strength of the flyover is being ascertained, drone videography of the flyover, movement of vehicles and the surrounding area is also being studied. Non-destructive tests on representative points, rebound hammer tests and cover metre tests are also being conducted.

The survey report of the consultants had also pointed out rusting of some bearings, honeycombed concrete in some of the bearings of the cross girders and top slabs and minor cracks on the deck slabs were also pointed out.

